NJ Starz: Elise Testone 

Hometown: Kinnelon

By: Steve Sears

Memo to the folks who own A Taste of Reality Deli & Catering in Kinnelon: it’s time to create or name a current sandwich after your borough’s very own, Elise Testone, and her mom and sister.

“Me and my sister, we were talking about messaging the owner and saying, ‘Why have you never named a sandwich after us?!” Testone says with a laugh. “Everybody has a sandwich named after them except us. We all worked there! You could add like, ‘The Testone,’ like ‘Test 1-2-3.”

Testone may be on to something. Well known for her season 11 appearance on American Idol, she is continuing to further cement her name as a favorite singer in the pop world.

Testone – who was raised in Kinnelon by her parents, Victor and LuAnne, and has one sister, Jenna – grew up surrounded by music, in a unique kind of way. “My dad started collecting and fixing jukeboxes around the time he was 18,” she says, “and did so my entire childhood and still a little bit today. He is one of the few people in the country who have this skill and knowledge!”

In her teenage years, Testone would play music at Kinnelon’s Café Café with her friend, Greg Santos. “If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t really have honed in as much on creating things or learning – like being inspired to write or create,” Testone says. “He was always writing songs on his guitar, and then I would add harmonies to his music. I just remember watching him play and trying to learn the songs. He showed me my first drum beat on a drum set. I definitely need to give him credit for that.”

Testone attended Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina and earned a Vocal Performance degree. “When I went to school, at first I went undecided,” she recalls. “I didn’t really think…well, no one thought of music as a career, right? Even though I knew it was the only thing I wanted to do. I was young, listened to people, and so I went undecided the first semester, and then I’m like, ‘What am I doing?’”

In her second semester, she listened to her inner voice and changed her major to music, and dove in headfirst in a huge way, producing elaborate concerts with a youth orchestra and dancers, and even CCU professors with instruments would hop on stage and play. “They were really epic; big shows,” she says. “I got so into it, I mean I could barely focus on math or history, because I’m in class and I’m writing notes of what needs to happen with what song. It was really a great experience for me. I think being like a big fish in that school as a musician – because I got to utilize all of the facilities and all the teachers and everything they had to offer – I got to be creative and they let me do it.” It gave Testone a greater sense of purpose, and inspiration further rose within her. “It opened up my mind to realize I can do anything that I want if I put in the energy and the focus. We can all be happy; we can do the things that we want to do. Instead of being told by adults, ‘You can’t do that for a living, get a real job,’ I was like, ‘Well, it is a real job.’ I’ve been working full time as a musician for the last 10 years, at least.”

While down south, Testone began performing professionally and also was a private educator. She was 27, and it was one of the busiest years of her life, she performing 9 to 13 gigs a week at night while giving private lessons during the day, her sleep lacking.

Then, American Idol came calling. “American Idol came to town and they scouted me out,” Testone remembers. “They go to their five cities and they look for a few people. They called four different people, and every single person said my name. Then they started looking at videos and things like that, and then they called and asked me to audition. That was really cool, and I felt like I couldn’t turn down the opportunity, because I was teaching probably about 30 students, and I felt like it’d be a very inspiring thing to show them to go after what you believe.”

Testone finished 6th in the 2012 competition, which was judged by Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez, and Randy Jackson. She values the experience greatly. “I think overall it really just tested me. I mean, I kind of looked at it like a giant test. ‘Can you handle this pressure?’ ‘Can you show emotion in this amount of time?’ I felt like I was just being tested and tested and tested, and learning how to balance pressure and real life. I think that was the biggest challenge: balancing things. But I was really grateful for the exposure, the relationships, even the pressure, even the negative things.” She also learned not to read the mixed bag of newspaper news or social media quotes about her appearances. “Maybe don’t read the good or the bad because you want to stay level. You read too much of the good, then you’re not level anymore, which is the same thing as reading the bad.”

Her appearance made her a celebrity. For at least two years afterwards, anywhere she went there would be requests for autographs and pictures and discussion. “I was kind of happy to just see that I could just walk into a room and make someone have a good day,” Testone, who currently resides in Rhode Island, says. “That was a nice feeling, and that’s not even about me, that’s about the other people.”

Her first album, In This Life, she self-produced, and the first single was “I Will Not Break.” The song reached #6 on the iTunes singer songwriter charts. “I released everything independently,” she says. “And that song, yeah, I was really excited about that release. I was just so proud. I never released any music into the world like that, and it already was between James Taylor and Ed Sheeran on the (iTunes) charts.” For her, “I Will Not Break” was autobiographical, she writing it while on tour and sick in a hotel room. “I think as artists we all have a lot of depression. So that’s just me talking about depression ruining relationships, and then maybe I should hide it,” she says with a laugh before continuing. “Probably.”

Her second offering, an EP titled This Is Love, is one she is extremely fond of. “I’m normally very critical of myself. I mean, I’m so critical about things on it, obviously. There’s a lot of things about it I would do different, but I just think that it’s really special.” The title of the work grabs at the emotions. “You know Lauryn Hill’s album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill? It reminds me of that feeling of like, ‘This is love for me. This is the love that I’ve learned.’” One of the songs is called “Holly,” dedicated to Testone’s best friend who passed away in 2015. “It was just very traumatic,” Testone says. “And that song is probably one of the best songs I’ve ever written. It was really hard to record and not to cry. There’s a string section, and so there’s that love. And then there’s self love.” The first song on the EP is titled “Flying High,” which is about Testone transitioning from South Carolina to New York after American Idol. “Always trying to walk with my head up, like I know where I’m going and reminding myself to be confident – self love.”

Testone, whose music is available on her website as well as iTunes and Spotify, also mentions that she is featured on a “VF Jams LIVE” You Tube video with Stevie Wonder’s drummer, Stanley Randolph. “My hope is just that you feel something,” she says of this performance and all of her music. “That it’s some sort of release or outlet for some part of your soul.”

Testone, in addition to working on some new projects, currently performs regularly at Mulberry Vineyards in Chepachet, Rhode Island (“I’ve built up a nice little crowd at this local winery. I’m the only musician who plays there, so it’s kind of special. It started with like 30 people and now there’s hundreds of people every time.”) Testone is also starting her own music company. “The main backbone of this is building confidence through art,” she says. “I just believe that so many kids have so much more to offer than people notice, so I want to kind of develop it to be a place where the parents will realize, ‘Okay, my kid has something special. Maybe you can at least help hone in or help to figure out what that is.’ There’s going to be a lot of elements to this thing.”

“Eclectic? Never a dull moment,” Testone says with a laugh when asked to describe her life. She cooks often, and is proud of the results. “I’m not going to lie: I’m pretty good at it,” she claims,” and I don’t know what I’m doing. I mean every time I make it up, and it’s just so good, and I’m like, ‘Wow!’” It’s the artistry, the creativity within her coming out – again. She pauses, then says, “I’ve been cooking every day now, I have an amazing apartment right on the river, I love nature, so I feel good about that now.”

For more information about Elise Testone and her career, visit www.elisetestone.com.