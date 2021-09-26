NJSFWC is a 2021 New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Award Honoree

The New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC (NJSFWC) Is proud to be one of the 2021 New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Award honorees in the Volunteer Group. Over the years, the NJSFWC club members have come together to support many organizations such as Gilda’s Club, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA NJ), Family Promise, Prevent Child Abuse NJ, and many more.

Over the past year clubs throughout the state have been helping Operation Chillout, New Jersey’s oldest (and only) all-volunteer mobile outreach for homeless veterans, men and women, with donations and fundraisers. Operation Chillout is the 2020-2022 NJSFWC Special State Project. In addition, the clubs help fill the needs of their community with service projects and fundraisers.

During COVID-19, NJSFWC club members across the state made masks, hats, ear savers and shields, and PPE. They donated food, gift baskets and gift cards to hospital workers and first responders. Food was donated to local food banks. One club donated ipads and chargers for patient use and another purchased clogs for the doctors. Members also sent hundreds of notes and cards to the hospital workers and first responders.

NJSFWC President Jan Hanson stated, ‘I am extremely proud of our club members as the have continued to support their communities through volunteerism during a very difficult time’.

With over 6,000 members in local clubs across the state, you too can be part of our great organization’s contributions, achievements, and successes in our State and Nation!

For more information about a club or event near you, visit www.njsfwc.org, or call (732) 249-5474. For more information regarding the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, visit www.GFWC.org.

New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC, founded in 1894, has its Headquarters on the Douglass Residential Campus, in New Brunswick. The college, formerly Douglass College, was established by NJSFWC in 1918.

Opportunities are provided for women in education, leadership training, and community service projects through participation in local clubs, enabling members “to make a difference in the lives of others, one project at a time”.