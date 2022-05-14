Norwescap’s Edmund Khanoo Named an NJBIZ 2022 Leader in Finance

Norwescap has always appreciated the hard work and financial expertise of Edmund Khanoo. Now the rest of New Jersey can share in that acknowledgement.

On March 23, NJBIZ, the voice of business news in New Jersey, revealed the recipients of its 2022 NJBIZ Leaders in Finance award. The award celebrates financial executives from four categories who contribute to the success of their companies. Selections were based on the nominees’ involvement in their industries and communities, along with their achievements, energy and innovative ideas.

Edmund is among the latest to join this exclusive group of financiers with this distinction. Hailing from Mount Olive, Edmund has worked with Norwescap since November 2019.

Recognized by NJBIZ for his work in the field of Corporate finance, he serves as Norwescap’s Chief Financial Officer and is responsible for the management and oversight of all agency funds, which include multiple grants and contracts with federal, state, county, municipal, and private funding partners. He also oversees risk management and facilities operations for the agency.

Mark Valli, Norwescap’s Chief Executive Officer, praised Edmund for “helping to elevate our finances to the next level. He has helped to make the agency’s financials more streamlined and transparent, has updated our reports, made the budgeting process more inclusive and more disciplined, strengthened our internal controls and moved us to a period of sustained surplus. While doing this, he has invested time and resources in his staff and our program staff. He makes all of this look easy!”

Of himself, Edmund modestly said simply and directly, “Be the best version of yourself, not only for you, but for others. That is how I try to approach my work.”

Previously, Edmund held the position of Director of Finance, and later VP Finance and Accounting/CFO, for Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central and Southern New Jersey Inc. He held similar senior positions in Ontario, Canada with Extendicare Inc., Specialty Care Inc., Victoria Village Inc., and Colgate Palmolive, among other business entities.

Edmund holds a BSc. in Business Management and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), a Certified General Accountant (CGA)-Ontario, Canada, a Fellow Member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA)-London, England, a Certified Forensic Accountant (CRFAC), a Registered Forensic Investigator (RFI), and member of the American Board of Forensic Accounting. He is a graduate of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce’s “Leadership Morris” Class of 2018.

The NJBIZ Leaders in Finance Awards Program was held on April 27 in Somerset.