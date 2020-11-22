November 23, 2020 Hometown Online

COVID-19 & DENTISTRY: AN UPDATE We’ve all adapted (or are still adapting) to Life with COVID-19. Recently, dentistry has appeared in the news multiple times, but in a very positive light. The American Dental Association (ADA) released an article on October 15, 2020. It stated a survey of 2,195 dentists in June 2020 indicated less than 1% of dentists had tested positive for COVID-19. This is in spite of a report by the New York Times in March 2020 which listed dentistry as one of the professions at highest risk of COVID-19 infection. Read More An Appetizer Worth the (Short) Wait (Culinary.net) Appetizers are many people’s favorite part of a meal. From dips and finger foods to little treats and fried pieces of perfection, there is a wide array of considerations for a pre-meal snack. Read More Skip the Holi-daze (Family Features) Making time to reconnect with loved ones is a wish topping many lists this holiday season, so set aside the chaos and commit to doing more this year. More of what you truly enjoy, that is. Read More