November 9, 2020 My Life Online

Local Non-Profit Agencies Team Up to Gather New Coats for Families in Need Cold weather is heading our way and those without warm jackets and coats are already in need of help. Project Self-Sufficiency and Pass it Along, two non-profit agencies located in Sussex County, New Jersey, have teamed up to gather new jackets and coats for children, teens, and adults this fall. Drop off sites have been established around the county making it easy to donate; more schools and businesses are climbing on board the effort daily. Read More