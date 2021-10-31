October 31, 2021 My Life Online Edition

|
|
|
|
|
|
November 1, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ayres/Knuth Farm Foundation Holding Holiday Shop
|
|
|
|
The Ayres/Knuth Farm Foundation will hold a HUGE Holiday Bazaar for two weekends November 6th and 7th, and November 13th and 14th from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Historic Farmhouse at 25 Cooper Road in Denville.
|
Table of Hope to Hold Thanksgiving Food Distribution at CCM
|
|
|
|
Helping to make Thanksgiving a meal to remember, Table of Hope will be holding a holiday food distribution event – including turkeys and the fixings – at County College of Morris on Friday, November 19, from 1 – 2:30 p.m.
|
|
|
|
I Remember Dad: The Get-Well Card
By Richard Mabey Jr.
How far reaching can the positive affect of one get-well card have? On the surface, it was a get-well card, an envelope, and a first-class stamp. Hardly the stuff that one would think would have the potential to be the foundation for a modern-day miracle. But, yes, one single get-well card from an Eagle Scout to his Scoutmaster, brought immense joy and splendor to the heart of that beloved Scoutmaster. I know, because the Scoutmaster was my dad and the Eagle Scout was my good friend, Mark Brancato.
|
|
|
|
Everything Party a Huge Success
Santa and Mrs Claus, the Easter Bunny and Halloween…What do they all have in common? The Project Help “Everything Party” at the American Legion, Post 132 in Franklin NJ on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Yes, they were all there for a day of fun, prizes, contests, wonderful food and music by the Nikki Briar Band.
What a day full of surprises, including the 3 spontaneous showers that caught many of the vendors off guard and scrambling to cover their inventory. Over two hundred people came to the event, some stayed all day, other just for a couple of hours, but everyone had a blast.
|
|
|
|
Jews, Judaism, and the American Musical Theater Presentation
Join Cantor Perry Fine of Temple Beth Shalom in Livingston for a fascinating three-part series exploring the unique relationship between Jews, Judaism, and the development of the Broadway musical. The series, under the auspices of National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), West Morris Section’s Our Jewish World program, will be held via Zoom at 1 p.m. on Thursdays, Nov. 4, 11, and 18.
|
|
|
|
Family Promise of Morris County Hosts First Ever Homebound Hustle 5K
On Saturday, November 6, 2021, Family Promise of Morris County is hosting their first annual Homebound Hustle 5K & 1 Mile Walk to end homelessness and housing insecurity in Morris County. By running or walking, participants can support the community’s most vulnerable members as they work to negate the negative effects of the public health and housing crisis
|
Project Self-Sufficiency’s Earth Angels Initiative Seeks Holiday Donations for Local Seniors
|
|
|
|
Project Self-Sufficiency is currently seeking monetary donations and gift cards to local stores to be distributed to senior citizens as part of the agency’s Earth Angels initiative. During mid-December, students in the New Jersey Youth Corps high school diploma program at Project Self-Sufficiency will stuff festive bags with the cards and gifts; the items will be delivered by volunteers and Project Self-Sufficiency staff to homebound seniors during the week leading up to Christmas.
|
|
|
|
|
Morris Educational Foundation Executive Director Steps Down, Foundation Opens Search for Full-Time Executive Director
Morris Educational Foundation (MEF), a non-profit organization enhancing excellence in education in the Morris School District, announced that Chrissie Wetherbee has resigned as its part-time executive director effective November 17. She joined in 2014 as the administrative coordinator and worked in several capacities up to executive director in 2019. Chrissie has been a driving force behind the MEF’s growth and success as an organization.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CCM Presents Second Annual Heroes & Healers Celebration
Building on the impact of its first Heroes & Healers celebration last year, County College of Morris (CCM) has arranged for a Week of Honor in appreciation of veterans, active military personnel, first responders and healthcare workers for this year’s recognition program.
|
|
|
|
How to Make the Holidays Less Stressful for the Whole Family
(Family Features) Between changes in routine and visiting family (or having them visit you), the holidays can be emotionally overwhelming for children and adults alike, even in “normal times.” Add in inclement weather, the desire for a perfect holiday and parents still working, and you have a perfect cocktail for emotional meltdowns.
|
|
|
|
Experts Discuss the Impact of Trauma on Children
Professional counselors Tierney Veliz and Charlene Armstrong Mayer, Center for Evaluation & Counseling, will discuss the impact of trauma on children at Project Self-Sufficiency’s next Pizza & PACEs gathering, November 1st, 5:30 p.m.
|
|
|
|
Madison Car Show Winners Announced
It was a beautiful 60 plus degree day on Saturday, October 2 when 130 car enthusiasts entered their vehicles into competition at our 28th Annual Madison Area Chamber of Commerce/Madison PBA #92 Car Show during Bottle Hill Day.The caliber of cars is always of the highest standard and 77 special awards were presented in various categories.
|
|
|
|
Caldwell University Celebrates the Inauguration of its Ninth President, Matthew Whelan
Caldwell University celebrated the inauguration of its ninth president, Matthew Whelan, Ed.D. on Oct. 22.
The ceremony honored the legacy of the Sisters of Saint Dominic of Caldwell and the rich heritage entrusted to Dr. Whelan’s leadership. President Whelan shared his vision for the University in his inaugural address: “One Mission, Infinite Possibilities.”
|
|
|
|
Healthy Holiday Baking Swaps
(Family Features) Many holiday hosts tend to pull out their most treasured family recipes when entertaining loved ones. After all, taste is the most important aspect of most holiday spreads, particularly when it comes to favorite baked goods and desserts.
|
|
|
|
CELEBRITY EXTRA Mark Harmon
By Dana Jackson Photo Credit: Kevin Lynch/CBS Photo Caption: Mark Harmon —
Q: Why did Mark Harmon leave “NCIS”? I know he’s been on forever and is probably just ready to retire, but is there a specific reason? — J.J. A: Mark Harmon’s character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, was originally introduced on the military legal series “JAG” back in 2003 before heading up
|
|
|
|
|
|
|