October 31, 2021 My Life Online Edition

Everything Party a Huge Success

Santa and Mrs Claus, the Easter Bunny and Halloween…What do they all have in common? The Project Help “Everything Party” at the American Legion, Post 132 in Franklin NJ on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Yes, they were all there for a day of fun, prizes, contests, wonderful food and music by the Nikki Briar Band.

What a day full of surprises, including the 3 spontaneous showers that caught many of the vendors off guard and scrambling to cover their inventory. Over two hundred people came to the event, some stayed all day, other just for a couple of hours, but everyone had a blast.