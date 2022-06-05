One Big Day, Two Spectacular Events, Norwescap Does Double Duty

Norwescap’s Second Annual NorwesFest on Saturday, June 25 will be a double duty event!

The day-long NorwesFest is actually two events in one – the daytime Family Fun Day offers excitement for kids of all ages with plenty of farm/outdoor activities, while the evening Sunset Soirée evokes an opulent garden party for adults, complete with a farm-fresh gourmet dinner, local adult beverages, and live music by the SummerSwing Orchestra.

This unique outdoor celebration and fundraiser takes place at the beautiful Ort Farms, 25 Bartley Road, Long Valley, and promises to be a day chock full of fun and food.

Last year’s inaugural NorwesFest was a resounding success, attracting over 200 guests. As the world of events opens back up, Norwescap, which serves Northwest New Jersey, plans to make this year’s even bigger and better.

The all-encompassing NorwesFest has something for everyone – whether you’re looking for a fun day on the farm with your family, or an elegant sunset dinner with your spouse, partner, or friends.

Part One: Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Want to enjoy some family time at one of New Jersey’s premier farms? NorwesFest’s Family Fun Day offers an experience you and the kids won’t forget! The day will be packed with games and activities, including pony rides, hay rides, carnival games, sports, face painting, treasure hunts, pick-your-own, and more! Snacks and soft drinks are included, and adults will enjoy wine and beer tastings. Lunch will be available for purchase on site. Families with children of all ages are welcome

Tickets: $10 per person (adult or child) • Children under 2 are free!

Part Two: Sunset Soirée from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Date night? Celebratory night out with friends? The Sunset Soirée is geared toward adults, with everything one could want for an elegant summer evening affair – a gourmet spread, fine wines, craft brews, cocktails from local distilleries, and live music by the Summer Swing Orchestra, a live 17-piece jazz/swing band, that will have you up and dancing – situated in a gorgeous outdoor space with the sun setting over the mountains for the perfect backdrop. The best part? It’s all-inclusive!

Tickets: $150 per person • Adults Only 21+

Mark Valli, Norwescap’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “The past two years have had a devastating impact on families who were struggling even prior to the pandemic. Since Spring 2020, Norwescap has received thousands of calls from families who had never before sought help. The funds raised from NorwesFest 2022 will help us bring positive change to thousands of families throughout New Jersey over the coming year and beyond.”

Norwescap points out, “Your support for this event will help address our neighbors’ most urgent needs – like food and housing – and help them work towards a future where they and their families can not only survive, but thrive.”

Make wonderful memories while making a difference in your community. Join Norwescap on Saturday, June 25 for NorwesFest at Ort Farms, 25 Bartley Road, Long Valley. Advance tickets are available online at norwescap.org/norwesfest, or by calling 908-454-7000 x1107. Tickets will also be sold at the entrance. Rain date is June 26.

Sponsorships are also available starting at $300. Event sponsors so far include Shoprite, NJM Insurance, Valley National Bank, Mutual of America, and PNC Bank. Contact Heather Thompson, 908-454-7000, ext. 1106 for more information or visit www.norwescap.org.