OneMontville Announces First Ever Pride Celebration

OneMontville is pleased to announce its first ever Pride Celebration to take place Sunday June 12, 2022 from 12 PM to 4 PM, at the Amphitheater behind the Library.

The Celebration will feature entertainment, great food, arts & crafts, family games, and activities for kids. Let’s celebrate acceptance, respect, and kindness for our LGBTQIA+ Community.

Show your support for OneMontville and our LGBTQIA+ Community by purchasing a Pride sign to display at your home or business. More details coming soon.

Contact OneMontville to find out how your business can participate by selling a special Pride item during the month of June.

For additional information, contact OneMontville at: Email: contact@onemontville.org

Twitter: twitter.com/onemontvillenj Instagram: instagram.com/onemontvillenj Facebook: facebook.com/onemontvillenj Website: OneMontville.org