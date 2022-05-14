OneMontville Announces First Ever Pride Celebration

By on No Comment

 

OneMontville is pleased to announce its first ever Pride Celebration to take place Sunday June 12, 2022 from 12 PM to 4 PM, at the Amphitheater behind the Library. 

The Celebration will feature entertainment, great food, arts & crafts, family games, and activities for kids. Let’s celebrate acceptance, respect, and kindness for our LGBTQIA+ Community. 

Show your support for OneMontville and our LGBTQIA+ Community by purchasing a Pride sign to display at your home or business. More details coming soon. 

Contact OneMontville to find out how your business can participate by selling a special Pride item during the month of June. 

For additional information, contact OneMontville at: Email: contact@onemontville.org
Twitter: twitter.com/onemontvillenj Instagram: instagram.com/onemontvillenj Facebook: facebook.com/onemontvillenj Website: OneMontville.org 

 

OneMontville Announces First Ever Pride Celebration added by on
View all posts by new_view_media →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.