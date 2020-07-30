Online Home Improvement Edition

By on No Comment

 

August 3, 2020

5 Home Remodeling Tips from the Pros

With the extra time many Americans have spent at home over the past few months, there have been plenty of opportunities to think about how that living space could be improved. While this may not be the ideal time to tackle a full gut and renovate project, it may still be possible to do some smaller scale remodeling projects that update and improve your home. Before you take on a project, consider these tips.. Read More

Find Inspiration in Award-Winning Home Design

Award-winning renovation projects aren’t just a way to identify top-notch contractors, they’re a chance for homeowners to gather ideas and learn from other home improvement success stories. Find inspiration in these 2020 residential project winners. READ MORE

Energy-Efficient Ideas to Upgrade Your Home

Energy bills are likely among the largest expenses for homeowners, but you can take action to lower those costs. During a remodel, a certified contractor can help you make smart decisions when it comes to selecting appliances, windows and insulation for your projects. Learn how you can reduce your home’s energy reliance and environmental impact with these tips. Read More

How to Find the Right Mower for You

Whether you’re a first-time homeowner or looking for an upgrade, deciding what lawn mower to purchase deserves careful consideration. Consider these tips to find the perfect tool to match your needs. READ MORE

Play Safe at Home With a Fun-Filled Family Staycation

Staying at home and practicing social distancing can feel more challenging as the weather warms and the itch for family fun at the beach becomes stronger. However, being socially responsible does not mean you need to put the fun on hold.Read More

Putting Your Home to Work: 5 Things to Know About Solar Panels

As people have been spending more time at home and watching their utility bills increase, solar energy is becoming a topic of interest. In fact, even with more constrained purchasing practices in many households in the current environment, a recent Harris Poll research study revealed a 13 percent increase in consumer interest in solar energy since mid-March. READ MORE

Smart strategies for cleaning and refreshing your home

With more of us spending time at home over the last few months, you&rsquo;re probably noticing every bit of dust, pet hair and dirt accumulating on the floor and in nooks and crannies. And it&rsquo;s harder than ever to keep up with regular cleaning while the whole family is together inside.

Read More

Rentals Unlimited …………………………Sharon Caruso Realtor

Top Ways to Reach Your Target Market

An amazing product, a phenomenal business model and a great team may put you on the right path, but ultimately, they mean little to your chances for success as a business owner if you don’t get in front of your target market. Read More

 

