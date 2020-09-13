Our Rights Too!  The Role of Women of Color in the Women’s Right Movement

On Tuesday, September 29 at 6:30 PM, Carol Simon Levin, storyteller and author of Remembering the Ladies , will tell the story of the long fight for women’s suffrage emphasizing the overlooked role played by women of color in this virtual presentation. Must pre-register on the Whippanong Library Events page at https://www.whippanong.org/events-calendar.

In addition to Ms. Levin’s program the Whippanong Library is pleased to announce it was selected by the American Library Association and the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission to receive three titles in celebration of the 100thanniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment. The books are Around America to Win the Vote by Mara Rockliff, The Woman’s Hour: Our Fight for the Right to Vote by Elaine Weiss, and the National Park Service Women Making History: The 19th Amendment Book , an anthology of essays.