Packanack Community Church begins “No Child Wet Behind” Diaper Drive 

Calling everyone who loves moms and babies. The Community Outreach Team from The Packanack Community Church has announced its No Child Wet Behind diaper drive to benefit the Father English Center in Paterson throughout the month of May.

While all sizes are appreciated, the center noted that they are especially in need of the donation of larger-sized diapers.

Donations can be purchased locally or through Amazon and delivered to 22 Mountainside Drive in Wayne until such times as the COVID-required church closing is rescinded.

For further information contact C.O.T. Chairperson Lisa Seela, 908-337-8061, or by email: lisaseela@gmail.com