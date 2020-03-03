Passaic Valley Regional High School Announces Course Offerings and Academic Partnerships for 2020-2021 School Year

Passaic Valley Regional High School (PV) announced its new course offerings and expanded partnerships for the 2020-2021 school year. The Program of Studies was debuted at Passaic Valley during an evening event to welcome the incoming class of 2024. Upper classmen will receive the information during their grade level appointments with guidance counselors. The Program of Studies demonstrates Passaic Valley’s personalized program of teaching and learning that prepares its students for post-secondary studies and career success.

Passaic Valley Regional High School continues to advance its course offerings and programs to prepare students for career opportunities in the future. Passaic Valley has also expanded its dual enrollment partnerships to include an articulation agreement with Bergen Community College. The strategic partnership further enhances PV’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Broadcasting Program of Study. Passaic Valley students now have an opportunity to earn college credit within the CTE program’s three-course sequence.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. JoAnn Cardillo stated, “The more we provide parents and students with options in high school, the better we are able to support them as they plan for academic and career success after graduation.” Specifically, new course and multi-disciplined opportunities include the following categories:

New Course Offerings – Science electives will now include a semester course titled Climate and Weather that will help students understand the career responsibilities of a meteorologist and the concepts of forecasting and climate change. Science electives will also include a semester course titled The Ocean that will help students explore volcanic activity beneath the sea, how waves and currents work, and the ocean as a source of energy for all life forms.

Career and Technical Education course offerings continue to expand as PV is preparing to formally introduce a second CTE Pathway for Mechanical Engineering/Drafting into its programs. After the completion of an industry assessment, students may earn marketable certification for entry into post-secondary studies and career success. PV continues to advance its CTE Broadcasting Program of Study with the support of its college, university and industry partnerships. On YouTube, viewers may find PV’s Good Morning Hornet daily broadcasts.

In the core areas of Mathematics and English, PV introduced new courses for the 2020-2021 school year. The English course titled Cinema and Culture will require students to explore the age-old question, “Why is the book ‘better’ than the movie?” or in some cases the reverse is argued. The course runs alternate school years to make room for the choice of other electives. In the mathematics course titled AP Statistics, students will explore major concepts using technology, investigations, problem solving, and writing. In the mathematics course titled Applied Digital Skills, students will learn to how to use digital tools to create and communicate information and for solving problems.

Healthcare Pathway and Career Certification – Based on a newly created relationship with William Paterson University, PV students have the option to participate in a Healthcare Pathway that leads to Patient Care Technician certification.

Dual Enrollment Opportunities – PV students will have the opportunity to attend college courses and earn college credit through several recently created strategic partnerships with local institutions such as Fairleigh Dickinson University, Montclair State University, Kean University, Passaic County Community College, Bergen Community College, and Berkeley College.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. JoAnn Cardillo added, “This second year of new course expansion represents Passaic Valley’s continued commitment to offering students a plethora of programs and courses that will help them make post-secondary choices based on their talent, strengths, and career interests.”