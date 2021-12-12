Passaic Valley Tennis Champions

Connect on Linked in

Premier Properties The Damiano Group sponsored a local tennis tournament with over 30 competitors

All proceeds have been donated to the Little Falls Recreation Center with over $500 raised.

We had over 30 competitors including men and woman. Pictured are the men’s 1st & 2nd Place winners.

The winner Arvin Upadhyay (on left) over Liad Amir. The women’s Champions were shared between Larysa Cohen and Claire Dillon.

Stay tuned for the spring tournament. Go to JerseyTennis.net for details and become a member of our Facebook Group. North/Central/South Jersey Tennis Community