Pave Your Legacy Campaign Kicks Off in Roxbury

Become part of Roxbury’s history and pave the way for future students with the kick-off of the Pave Your Legacy paver campaign with the Roxbury Schools.

When the Grey Building roof and crumbling cupola were replaced in 2019, the old bell atop the building didn’t go back up. Instead, a new enclosed structure was installed.

Not wanting to lose its history, the district asked the community where they wanted to see the bell placed, in front of the Grey Building or at Roxbury High School. With more than 700 responses, the decision was to overwhelmingly install the bell in front of the Grey Building to serve as a reminder of our past.

If you’ve driven down North Hillside Avenue in recent months, you’ve seen the housing structure being built on the front lawn in front of the Grey Building. Now it’s time to lay the pavers. You can inscribe a permanent paver, or several pavers, on the walkway to and around the Grey Building Bell at the Lincoln/Roosevelt Complex on Hillside Avenue. Each paver is $25 and donations to Pave Your Legacy will fund this project and an archway for our graduates to walk through at Roxbury High School.

One inscribed paver requires a donation of $25 to the campaign, which is open to individuals, families, businesses, and the community which will serve as a true and permanent reminder of your support.

Pavers are 6×9 inches in size and can be inscribed with up to four lines of up to 16 characters per line, including spaces.

These pavers make for a great graduation gift!

Some other ideas for inscriptions include:

Your family’s name

Your name and graduation year

A favorite teacher or class

A team, activity, or club that impacted your life

The name of your business

In honor of a friend or family member

In memory of a special person or pet

A school organization special to you: booster club, PTA, band

Order your paver online at www.roxbury.org/PaveYourLegacy or download the pdf form and return it by mail or email to goodnews@roxbury.org. Please allow 4-6 weeks for the paver to be engraved and installed. You will receive two emails. One when your paver order has been placed and a second when the paver is installed at the Grey Building Bell. All inscriptions will be reviewed and approved.

The district will be holding an unveiling ceremony to kick off the 2021-2022 school year at the end of August.

Make sure your legacy is a part of our history!