PCC ART SHOW OPEN HOUSE    

The Packanack Community Church, located at 120 Lake Drive East in Wayne is sponsoring an Art Show Open House on Saturday, March 11th, 6:30 p.m.—10:00 p.m. All are invited to display and show off their creative talents or to simply stop by and browse all the artistic offerings!

Children’s submissions may include drawings, paintings, sculptures, graphic arts, 3D printer work, or any medium of their choosing.

Adult submissions may include work submitted in any medium.

All submissions must include the artist’s name, the title of their work, the medium used, and a brief sampling of the artist’s interests or relevant information regarding them and their work. Additionally, children are asked to include their ages.

Drop-off will be Saturday, March 11th, between 12:00 p.m.—5:00 p.m.

Admission is free and everyone is invited. Refreshments provided.

For questions and to submit your work, please email: njpccactivities@gmail.com