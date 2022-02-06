Peanut Protein to Power Your Day

(Family Features) Give your family meals a powerful boost with better-for-you recipes that pack a protein punch. Revamping the at-home menu with nutrition in mind can still include delicious dishes.

Adding a nutrient-rich powerhouse like peanuts as a key ingredient in meals throughout the day makes it easier to zero in on health goals. In fact, peanuts rise to superfood status by delivering 19 vitamins and minerals plus 7 grams of protein per serving.

When it’s time for fueling up the family at the dinner table, pair Thai Chicken and Pork Skewers with Brussels Sprouts with Peanut Chipotle Vinaigrette for a protein-packed meal.

Thai Chicken and Pork Skewers

Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission

1 tablespoon minced ginger

6 cloves garlic, crushed

2 cups creamy peanut butter

1 cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

1 tablespoon chili oil

1/2 tablespoon lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast

1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin

In mixing bowl, combine ginger, garlic, peanut butter, broth, soy sauce, chili oil, lime juice, honey and cilantro. Mix well and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Cut chicken and pork into strips and thread onto skewers. In non-metal container, marinate meat in half of peanut butter sauce 1-2 hours in refrigerator. Reserve remaining sauce for dipping.

Heat oven to broil.

Broil skewered meats until done, turning once. In pot, bring remaining sauce to boil and serve warm as dipping sauce.

Brussels Sprouts with Peanut Chipotle Vinaigrette

Recipe courtesy of Parker Wallace (parkersplate.com) on behalf of the Georgia Peanut Commission

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, halved

peanut oil

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons water

3 teaspoons champagne vinegar

2 teaspoons honey

1/8 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1 pinch kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

orange or mandarin segments, for garnish

fresh orange or mandarin juice, for garnish

crispy fried shallots, for garnish

crumbled French feta, for garnish

chopped fresh mint, for garnish

Preheat air fryer to 400 F.

Lightly brush Brussels sprouts with peanut oil and place in fryer basket. Cook 10-15 minutes, shaking halfway through.

In small bowl, whisk peanut butter, water, champagne vinegar, honey, chipotle chili powder and 1 pinch salt until well combined.

Once cooked, remove Brussels sprouts from air fryer and place in bowl. Toss in chipotle peanut vinaigrette until well combined. Season with salt, to taste.

Garnish with orange segments, orange juice, crispy fried shallots, feta and mint.

Source: Georgia Peanut Commission