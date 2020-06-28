PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY LOBBY PICK UP

The Pequannock Township Public Library is currently offering Lobby Pick Up Service. The hours of this service are Monday – Friday 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Our guidelines are as follows: there is a limit of 15 items per family, one pick up per day, call ahead (973-835-7460) or email circ-peq@mainlib.org to schedule your pick up, and come into the Library when you have arrived and pick up the bag with your last name on it.

Of note, items may be returned to the book drop during the hours indicated above. And, at this time, only items belonging to the Pequannock Library will be available for pick up. Thank you for your patience during this unprecedented time.