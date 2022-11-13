Phillipsburg Railroad Historians Keep Area Railroad History Alive

Photo credits to Michael Lechicky / David Hitzel / Meg Carpenito

By Steve Sears

Phillipsburg Railroad Historians was founded in 1990 and is incorporated as a 501c3 non-profit. The intention of the group is preservation of railroad history in the Phillipsburg area.

Phillipsburg resident, Pete Terp, who was well known because he ran a store in Phillipsburg called Viking Auto Parts, was the founder. “He was knowledgeable and he knew a lot of important people in town, and he was responsible for getting the club off the ground and on the move with negotiating for use of the land, eventually to build where we are today. I owe him a lot,” says Paul Carpenito, President of the Phillipsburg Railroad Historians. “We chartered ourselves with a mission statement to advance the history of railroad and other transportation in, not only Phillipsburg, but Warren County and the Lehigh Valley.”

Years ago, numerous railroads crisscrossed through Phillipsburg. There was the Pennsylvania Railroad, which became Penn Central, and then became Conrail. There was also the Erie Lackawanna, the Lehigh Valley, the Jersey Central, and the Lehigh and Hudson River, all serving the town. “It was a lot of interchange that went on up until the consolidation of all the railroads, when Conrail kind of put the kibosh on a lot of the smaller interchanges. Phillipsburg was a very busy railroad town,” says Carpenito.

The Phillipsburg Railroad Historians Museum, which was opened in 2000, has many artifacts from yesteryear. Carpenito gives a brief rundown. “People have been very generous to give things from their basement that belonged to their grandfathers and their fathers. Lanterns, oiling cans, shovels, tools – we have all of that inside the museum building. And on the days that we are open, you can come in and you can look at it all displayed. We’ve got a gift shop with book titles, DVDs, and model trains for sale at just a fraction of what you would pay for these things if you went to an online shop. We can do better than that because a lot has been donated to us. We’ve also got a railroad library which I believe is the largest railroad library in New Jersey.”

The onsite Centerville & Southwestern Railroad has a story all its own. “When Becker Farms closed their operation in Roseland, Essex County, Mr. Becker wanted to sell the railroad in one piece, rather than to break it up piecemeal,” says Carpenito. “He wanted to keep it in one piece and offered it for sale, with no takers.” Monmouth County offered to take the railroad, and stored it in its entirety in a horse barn. It was never set up at a specific spot, and it languished and sat lonely, until Terp got word of its availability in the early ‘90’s. He convinced the Phillipsburg Township Council to acquire the railroad for $1.00. “Quite a bargain,” says Carpenito. “But we were responsible to move the entire thing, including the track panels and all the equipment, out here to Phillipsburg.” Our train is not what you would call an amusement park train. This is a real train built with all the facets of a real train.”

The first ever Phillipsburg Railroad Festival was held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, and a record 918 people rode the Centerville & Southwestern Railroad that day. “In just five hours,” says Paul Carpenito, Phillipsburg Railroad Historians President since 1998. “That was just colossal!”

Carpenito’s excitement is understandable. The event was the first of its kind, an aged but loved train still runs and lives on, as does railroad history in the area.

Phillipsburg Railroad Historians is comprised of 93 volunteers who run about seven to nine events a year. They are always looking for new members. “We’ve been fairly successful at attracting younger people to come and become members of our group,” says Carpenito. “We’ve got members as young as 10 going up through the teens into the 20’s. We believe in our mission, and with a real good, solid future, I believe that we can continue to tell the story of railroading prior to this day and age.”

The Philipsburg Railroad Historians Museum is located at 10 Pine Alley in Phillipsburg. For more information, visit www.prrh.org.