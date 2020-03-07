Pompton Lakes Woman’s Club Seeking Members

Pompton Lakes Woman’s Club members are volunteers dedicated to enhancing the lives of others through civic and outreach programs that impact communities. The Pompton Lakes Woman’s Club meets on the first Thursday of the month in October, November, December, February, March, April, May, and June at Christ Episcopal Church on Ramapo Avenue at 7:00 p.m. Many of our events and services are on our Facebook page. If you are interested in becoming a member or have questions regarding the organization please contact Membership Chair, Judy Manegold at 973-809-5654.