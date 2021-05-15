Pompton Resident Brings The No Truck Tow Truck to Life

by Elsie Walker

During Spring 2020, Pompton Lake resident Laura Jennings found herself working at home, balancing an eight-hour workday with caring for her two-year-old son, while her husband, an essential worker, was at his job. One day, Jennings and her son were looking out the window at what was going on outside. They noticed a tow truck which wasn’t towing a vehicle. She described it to her son as “the no truck tow truck” and started to make up a story about it. In a recent interview, Jennings teased that in the story, “The No Truck Tow Truck has an existential crisis”. A tow truck’s goal is to tow a truck, but it had none. Through rhyming and alliteration, she told the story of how the No Truck Tow Truck helps his friend Tommy Truck and they both benefit: Tommy gets fixed and the tow truck fulfills its goal. Jennings worked on editing her story by retelling it to her son and fine tuning it, then shared the story with her husband. He thought it was good. Jennings felt she was on to something and “beta tested it” with other parents she knew, so that other children heard it. The feedback was very positive and Jennings wanted to make The No Truck Tow Truck into a 10-page children’s book.

Jennings is not an illustrator and a children’s book needs pictures. However, she didn’t have a big budget. During the 2021 Superbowl, she saw an advertisement for Fiverr (www.fiverr.com), a place where freelancers market their services. There she found Michelle Vergara, of California, who became the book’s illustrator.

Jennings decided to self-publish the book as it would be quicker than looking for an agent and working with publishing houses. Also, the latter might want changes that she didn’t agree with, and with self-publishing, the author has more control. However, Jennings noted “it [ self-publishing] is costly”.

To fund her book, Jennings had a Kickstarter campaign this past March. She refers to Kickstarter as “an incubator for small business ideas”. On the Kickstarter website (www.kickstarter.com), a person can advertise a project he/she wants to fund and is given a month during which the funds can be raised. People who want to see the project done (known as backers) input how much they would contribute to it. Rewards (in this case one was a storyboard of the book) are given for certain levels of contribution. If a project’s monetary goal is met by the end of the campaign, the backers are charged and the contributions are given to the project. If the goal is not met, the backers are not charged and the person gets nothing for his/her project. Also, Kickstarter gets a fee, taken from the campaign funds, for its services in hosting the campaign.

In addition to the Kickstarter, Boniellos in Riverdale (friends of Jennings) had a “Dine to Donate” day. If people mentioned the “No Truck Tow Truck”, 15% of the bill for the meal went to the book project.

Jennings hit her goal on Kickstarter prior to the Dine to Donate event, so 100% of the proceeds raised by Boniellos will be donated to Preschool Advantage, Jennings’ charity partner. Preschool Advantage is a New Jersey based, not-for-profit that gives scholarships to parents who can’t afford to send their children to pre-school. In addition to a $500 cash donation, Jennings will be giving the organization copies of her book.

Jennings noted the book will be out later this year and that she “plans to coordinate several book launch events this fall including outdoor readings complete with crafts and fun for the whole family.”

The book will cost $10 (plus postage for mail orders). Copies of it will be available for sale at Accentuate with Love in Pequannock or orders can be placed by email to NoTruckTowTruck@gmail.com. (There’ll be no postage cost for local deliveries/pick-ups.) For updates on the book from its author, people can visit her author Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/LauraJenningsAuthor.