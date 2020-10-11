  Preschool Advantage Rainbow in the Clouds Gala to Raise Funds for Local Children to Attend Preschool

Preschool Advantage, a 25 year-old local non-profit organization, raises funds to open the doors of preschool and unlock the possibilities beyond by providing tuition assistance to children from struggling local families. Preschool Advantage students attend a full school year of preschool at one of 28 partner schools. By attending quality preschool, students are able to begin kindergarten prepared to learn and have a fair chance to succeed throughout their education.

Preschool Advantage will hold its annual fundraiser virtually this year, on Wednesday, October 14th from 7-8pm. The program will feature two speakers addressing the pandemic’s effect on young children’s learning, and the importance of preschool for a successful transition into kindergarten. There will be a tribute to retired Executive Director, Molly Dunn, and remarks from an alumni family who will share their experience sending their child to preschool through Preschool Advantage, and the impact this has made on their child and family.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://PA2020.givesmart.com, email events@preschooladvantage.org, or call (973) 532-2501.