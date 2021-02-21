Preschool Advantage Welcomes New Board Member in Maria Vinci Savettiere

Preschool Advantage, a Morristown-based non-profit organization devoted to providing all children with access to high quality early education, announced that a new board member, Maria Vinci Savettiere, Esq. has joined their team.

Vinci Savettiere got involved with Preschool Advantage as a member of the committee that reviews applications and interviews families. “I appreciate how critical quality preschool is to keeping children safe and fostering a lifetime love of learning. Preschool Advantage gives children the opportunity to succeed and gain the skills necessary for kindergarten and beyond,” she commented.

Vinci Savettiere, a resident of Bernardsville, is the Executive Director of Deirdre’s House, the child advocacy center for Morris County that provides forensic interviewing, medical examinations and treatment, and clinical counseling to child victims of abuse, neglect, or children that have witnessed violence. She is also on the boards of Blair Academy and the Greater Morristown YMCA and is the child advocacy center representative on the Governor’s Child Advocacy and Multi-Disciplinary Advisory Board.

In the wake of COVID-19, struggling families need our services more than ever. By their 3rd birthday, children from lower income families are already developmentally behind their more affluent peers. Preschool Advantage is committed to changing this statistic.

Applications are open now for the 2021-2022 school year! To learn more about Preschool Advantage call (973) 532-2501 or visit www.preschooladvantage.org.