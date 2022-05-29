Professional Health Careers Open House at County College of Morris (CCM)

County College of Morris (CCM) invites all who interested in learning about the many exciting and rewarding health careers to an Open House on Saturday, June 11, in Cohen Hall, Room 124 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Whether you are new to CCM or a current student not yet in the professional phases, we invite you to learn about health and exercise science, nursing, public health, paramedic science, radiography and respiratory therapy,” says Professor Lesley Anne Andrew, chairperson of the Department of Nursing. “Find out where your CCM education can take you.” CCM is currently ranked #1 in New Jersey for best associate degrees and in the top 1.8 percent of the best community colleges nationwide by Intelligent.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment in healthcare occupations to grow 16 percent by 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, adding about $2.6 million new jobs, more than any other sector. The most recent median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical occupations is $75,040.

According to College Factual, the CCM nursing, radiography and respiratory therapy associate degree programs rank in the top 10 percent nationwide. “The department’s dedicated and enthusiastic faculty members are committed to providing premier certificate of achievement and associate degree programs to equip students with the intellectual, technical and professional competencies required to excel and advance,” says Dr. Maria Isaza, dean of the School of Health Professions & Natural Sciences. “Teaching laboratories provide students with hands-on experience using state-of-the-art computer technology, software, specialized equipment, and simulation allowing them to gain experience with equipment utilized in the field.”

CCM nursing graduates who take the National Council for Licensure Exam for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) historically achieve a pass rate of more than 90%, exceeding the national average.

“The CCM paramedic program has seated its second class and will soon be eligible to apply for initial CAAHEP accreditation,” says Program Director Andrea Murray. “Students rotate through various clinical sites without the need for Mobile Intensive Care Unit sponsorship, completing both didactic and clinical courses concurrently, and finish the professional phase of the program within 18 months.” Graduates earn a AAS degree in Paramedic Science and are eligible for National Registry paramedic licensure and New Jersey Paramedic Certification.

It’s easy to apply for admission to CCM and begin studying as early as this summer or register for the Fall Semester. CCM classes are offered during the day, evenings, in-person, hybrid and online to make learning convenient for both traditional and non-traditional students.

“If you can dream it, you can do it – the School of Health Professions & Natural Sciences is there every step of the way,” says Isaza.

Preregistration for the event is recommended by scanning the QR code, but it is not required. For more information about the Open House, call (973) 328-5340 or email HPNS@ccm.edu. To learn more about the School of Health Professions and Natural Sciences at CCM visit https://www.ccm.edu/academics/divdep/health-professions-natural-sciences/

CCM continues to maintain its #1 position in the state in PayScale’s “Best Community Colleges in New Jersey by Salary Potential,” a distinction it has held for five years in a row.