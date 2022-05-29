Project Self-Sufficiency Offers Free, Virtual Information Sessions Regarding Covid

Dr. Thomas Bader will present the latest information about the coronavirus and discuss variants, vaccines, and the impact of the virus on pregnancy in a virtual, interactive workshop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Tuesday, June 7th, noon. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation. The free presentation is part of a regular series offered through Zoom which is open to the public; interested attendees should call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

Sussex County has experienced increasing cases of Covid-19 and is currently included in the Orange or High Community Risk level category, as detailed on www.covidactnow.org. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women who are pregnant or were recently pregnant are more likely to need hospitalization, intensive care, or have other complications from Covid-19 than those who are not pregnant. In addition, women who contract Covid-19 while pregnant are more likely to experience issues during pregnancy and experience preterm birth and stillbirth. Other factors which can increase the risk of severe illness from Covid-19 include underlying medical conditions, age, health inequities, exposure to high numbers of coronavirus cases or low levels of vaccinated people.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this series of informational workshops to those who have questions about Covid-19,” commented Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “Receiving up-to-date information will allow all of us to make informed choices about our health and the health of our families and ultimately help the entire community.”

To register for the Covid-19 virtual workshop and receive log-in details, call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500. Additional information is available at www.projectselfsufficiency.org.