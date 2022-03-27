Project Self-Sufficiency Parenting Classes Coming in April

Therapist and author Diane Lang will facilitate Project Self-Sufficiency parenting workshops for parents with children of all ages beginning in April. Participants will learn about the different stages of physical and emotional development during infancy, childhood and adolescence, as well as techniques for positive discipline and improved communication. The course will be offered on Zoom, Tuesdays, April 12th – May 24th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Classes are co-sponsored by the Sussex County Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children. The sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

The parenting classes offered by Project Self-Sufficiency follow the Nurturing Parent curriculum which teaches age-specific parenting skills and includes components designed for parents as well as children. The workshops encourage parents to share their experiences with each other.

“The ‘Nurturing Parenting Program,’” fosters the capacity of children and parents to trust, care and respect other people and their environment, and is a natural extension of the Parenting Support Group already facilitated by Diane Lang on behalf of our clients,” explains Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “These parenting classes are open to the public and we are delighted that Diane Lang will be sharing her expertise while reinforcing positive behavior, attachment parenting, and nurturing discipline.”

To register for the free parenting workshops, to discuss your parenting needs, or to find out more about other programs and services available at Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500.