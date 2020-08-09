Project Self-Sufficiency Seeks Monetary Donations for New School Supplies

Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking donations of funds to purchase new school supplies which will be distributed to hundreds of children during the month of August. Due to the ongoing public health crisis, the agency will not be holding its annual in-person Back to School Fair. However, new backpacks, crayons, pencils, erasers, glue sticks, scissors, pens, spiral notebooks, and loose-leaf paper will be purchased with the donated funds and distributed to participating families in need. Monetary donations can be made on the Project Self-Sufficiency website. For information about making monetary donations for school supplies, or to inquire about any of the programs and services available at Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500, or visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org.