Project Self-Sufficiency Will Host Virtual Career Fair

Local businesses and organizations are gearing up to recruit new staff members at Project Self-Sufficiency’s Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, October 20th, 10:00 a.m. Representatives from local businesses, organizations and educational institutions will be featured individually and given the opportunity to promote job openings and scholastic opportunities. Information packets with links to online job applications, company profiles, and contact information will be made available to all attendees following the event. The Career Fair is free and open to the public; advance registration is required and currently available on the Project Self-Sufficiency website, https://www.projectselfsufficiency.org/virtual-career-fair. Log-on links and additional information will be sent to attendees shortly before the start of the event. The entire Career Fair will also be available on the agency You Tube channel following the event.

“We are excited to be offering our third Virtual Career Fair and we encourage anyone who is interested in advancing their career to attend,” commented Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “Job seekers can get immediate feedback on their resume and interview skills in addition to learning about employment opportunities and options for furthering their education.”

Employers and educational institutions who will be promoting opportunities include Aspire Supports; Crystal Springs; Mountain Creek; Primerica; Project Self-Sufficiency; SCARC; Shop Rite; Thorlabs; and others.

For more information about the free Virtual Career Fair, or to find out more about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500 or visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org.