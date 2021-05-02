PSS Journey and The Food Project are Back on the Road

Project Self-Sufficiency’s mobile services vehicle, PSS Journey, has returned to the road after a year-long hiatus due to the public health crisis. This year, the RV will be joined by the agency’s mobile food delivery van, The Food Project, with regularly scheduled visits to Franklin, Hopatcong, Netcong, Sussex, and Vernon. Individuals and families are encouraged to check the Project Self-Sufficiency website, or their own municipal websites, for the itinerary.

PSS Journey is a retrofitted recreational vehicle with internet access, computer workstations, and counseling and classroom space which allows Project Self-Sufficiency services to be brought to the more remote regions of Sussex and Northern Morris Counties where residents may not have easy access to personal vehicles or public transportation. The RV, and its smaller companion, The Food Project, is stocked with food, diapers, and limited personal care products for those in need.

The arrival of the coronavirus in northwestern New Jersey was accompanied by job uncertainty, economic hardship, and food insecurity for thousands of local residents. Over the past year, Project Self-Sufficiency responded by rapidly ramping up its already robust food distribution program, The Food Project, Nourishing our Neighbors. The agency offers free food and limited personal care products to Sussex and Warren County residents at its Newton location, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Patrons need not be agency participants.

“This public health crisis has placed an overwhelming burden on some of the most vulnerable members of our community and we are exceptionally thankful for the donations we have received from our Board of Directors and the hundreds of individuals, local businesses, community organizations, and corporate foundations whose tremendous support has enabled us to purchase and distribute food to meet this unprecedented need,” commented Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “However, not everyone has access to a vehicle which would allow them to receive services on our Newton campus, so we are delighted to be able to bring these essential programs to them with PSS Journey and The Food Project van.”

The agency is always in need of monetary donations, as well as non-perishable items such as canned soups and stews; canned fruits and vegetables; fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables; frozen meals; coffee; tuna; pastas and sauces; peanut butter and jelly; toothpaste; shampoos and conditioners; hair care products; skin care products; laundry detergents; diapers and baby wipes; toilet tissue; facial tissue; and feminine hygiene products. Funding and food donations have been received from numerous foundations, small and large businesses, and hundreds of individuals.

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs.

Interested participants can view the PSS Journey schedule on the Project Self-Sufficiency website, www.projectselfsufficiency.org/pss-journey, and on the program Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/PSSJourney. Those who are interested in making a monetary donation or learning more about the programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency, are encouraged to call 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500, or visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org.