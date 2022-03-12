PVHS new track and field

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BOROUGH OF WOODLAND PARK

Passaic Valley Regional High School officials were recently joined by Little Falls Mayor James Damiano, Totowa Mayor John Coiro, and Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark last to officially break ground on the school’s new turf field project.

PVHS Superintendent Bracken Healy noted that construction is expected to be completed sometime in late May, which will impact the spring sports that practice and play on that field. Contingency plans have already been worked out to ensure a smooth spring season.

The track and field will be completed together, so once May comes around it should be open for the entire community again to utilize. The new field will also include lighting.​