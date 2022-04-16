Randolph Bulldogs Football Takes Head Impact Monitoring to the Next Level with Athlete Intelligence 

By: Jerry Del Priore

When Lance Laing–a board member on the non-profit Randolph Bulldogs youth football program in Randolph- and director Dan Limone were looking for something to better teach and protect athletes from head impact injuries, especially concussions, they did their due diligence.

What they came up with was Athlete Intelligence’s Cue Sports Sensor, a helmet or headband affixed head impact monitoring wearable device for team use that tracks head impact exposure trends to improve athlete safety and technique.

Randolph Bulldogs Football was so impressed with the Cue Sports Sensor that it signed a three-year contract with Athlete Intelligence. After using the system a year with its eighth-grade varsity team, it will utilize it with the seventh-grade junior varsity squad.

“Some of the other systems require Wi-Fi,” Laing said. “That’s not always possible on the fields where we play that don’t usually have Wi-Fi. It works with Bluetooth, so Athlete Intelligence works best for us.”

It is simple enough to use. The device snaps into a case and velcroes to the inside of the helmet, using Bluetooth technology and its accompanying online platform to download data of team and individual players.

What makes the Cue Sports Sensor so useful is its ability to track and measure the location of impact on the head, how many hits occurred, and the G-Force–how hard the impact was, Director of Business Operations, Andrew Golden, explained.

“Coaches are teaching football players to lead with the shoulder,” Golden said of using better tackling and blocking techniques, instead of leading with their heads, for increased head and neck protection of football players. “But if it’s found to be a (bad) habit, they now can identify with that and correct it. It creates better safety and performance. You can’t manage what you don’t measure.”

Limone, who had suffered six concussions during his gridiron playing days, said the Cue Sports Sensor has been instrumental in helping the program’s coaches teach better tackling and blocking habits while reducing the number of head contacts, especially on the crown of the head, during last season.

“You can see where the impact is happening,” said Limone, who has been with Randolph Youth Football for 25 years. “We could see by the end of the year that the impacts were happening less. It’s a no-brainer, and user-friendly.”

Laing noted that the system is especially useful in a sport like football that has numerous players running the field at once, making it extremely challenging to keep track of what is going on all the time.

However, with the time-stamped feature of the device that measures the impact of hits, the coaching staff can go back to video and see exactly what occurred post-practice or post-game, and work to adjust what went wrong, if required.

“With 22 kids running around,” Laing said, “you don’t always see what’s happening with each kid, as we tend to look where the ball is. You can’t coach it if you don’t see it.”

For the technology challenged coach, Golden said that Athlete Intelligence made it its business to understand and implement into any football operation.

“There are so many things for football programs to handle,” he pointed out. “We make it simple to own, operate, and manage. It’s important to us to make sure that it’s a resource, not a burden. And that’s why we make efficacy at the forefront.”

Laing said it’s crucial to know that the Cue Sports Sensor system does not detect concussions. The device is an impact monitor system, and only a doctor can diagnose a concussion.

But it is something every level of football, and other contact and collision sports, should have at its disposal, according to Laing.

“The truth of the matter is, we should have this in all sports,” he said. “Football is at the top of the list. But I think impact monitoring is something we need to get on, and fast.”