Randolph Cat’s Love of Hot Dogs Lands Her in “Chicken Soup for the Soul”

Photos of Robert Grayson and Chicken Soup book cover courtesy of Stella Hart PR

By Steve Sears

70-year-old Randolph resident, Robert Grayson, has had a successful writing career, he the author of many articles as well as books.

However, his latest published work may be the most special.

Credit Grayson himself, but also his late felines, Nip and Nap, for a story titled “Super Taster” which was recently published in Chicken Soup for the Soul: My Clever, Curious, Caring Cat:101 Tales of Feline Friendship.

Grayson has always been an animal lover, especially cats and dogs. “Each one really does have their own personality,” he says. “Even though they may look alike and people may not be able to see the difference in them, I found the difference in all their own personalities.”

Grayson through the years made it a habit to jot down memories and quirks of his beloved animals, two of them being Nap, who had a fondness for whipped cream, and Nip, a Hebrew National hot dog loyalist. “I know that cats like different ‘people food,’ and this particular cat (Nip) really liked hot dogs. When I was making hot dogs, she would come running. She really wanted a taste of the hot dogs, and so I gave her a little taste.”

Nip was sold on Hebrew National, and when Grayson placed a portion of another brand in front of her, she exhibited her displeasure. “Apparently not up to her standards,” Grayson says with a laugh. “I picked up on that. It had to be that particular brand. If I got any other brand, it didn’t cut the mustard,” he says, laughing again. “She would just walk away, and she walked away with like a really sour look on her face. She was very upset that I tried to pawn off something that she really didn’t like.”

In one instance, Grayson is innocent of “pawning,” and it’s that story that got published in Chicken Soup.

During a busy Memorial Day weekend, Grayson headed to his butcher, who due to demand had run out of Hebrew National hot dogs. He instead gave to Grayson an almost identical brand, but didn’t tell him. The hot dog met Grayson’s favor, but not Nip’s. “I brought them home, cooked them, and I put them down for Nip, and she walked away,” he recalls. “She wouldn’t have any.” Grayson, worried that Nip had turned down the normal quarter of hot dog offering, thought maybe there was something medically wrong with his cat. “I decided that I would call the butcher and ask him what he gave me, because I didn’t think they were Hebrew National.”

His butcher was astounded, mistakenly thinking that Grayson had noticed. Grayson said to him. “The truth is, I didn’t notice it, but my cat did.” The butcher was astounded. “Your cat?!” Grayson responded, “Yeah, my cat loves Hebrew National.” When the butcher apologized and told Grayson that he wasn’t trying to pull a fast one – he really thought the other brand was very quality comparable – Grayson told him that he didn’t think he was, but that there was a customer of his that he may not know about, and she was very unhappy with the product. Even though Grayson had tasted it and it seemed like it was a quality product, Nip would have none of it. The butcher was amazed by the story, and when he got more Hebrew National supply in, he gave some to Grayson sans charge, and Nip was again in hot dog heaven.

Nip was deceased for a good period when Grayson put his fingers to keyboard to write the story. “I was thinking about her one day and I decided that I wanted to write this out, and that other people might enjoy it,” he says. After he submitted it, the story went through a period of readings until it was finally accepted and committed to print.

For Grayson, whose writing career has spanned decades, “Super Taster” is closest to his heart because of the memories. “As I was writing it, it brought me back to the time when they (Nip and Nap) were around, for sure. Whether the story had gotten published or not, it’s an irreplaceable feeling.”

Chicken Soup for the Soul: My Clever, Curious, Caring Cat:101 Tales of Feline Friendship is available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Indie Bound.