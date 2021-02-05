Raritan Headwaters plans online Member Meeting Feb. 25 

BEDMINSTER TWP. – The Covid-19 pandemic has required nonprofits to be innovative in carrying out their missions, and Raritan Headwaters Association (RHA) has stepped up to the challenge.

RHA will hold its annual Member Meeting online for the first time on Thursday, Feb. 25, starting at 6 p.m. on the Zoom platform.

Lauren Theis, RHA’s education director, will be the keynote speaker, presenting “Environmental Education Reimagined.” The talk describes how her department got creative during the early days of the lockdown by quickly developing robust virtual environmental education resources for children, as well as in-person outdoor nature events meeting coronavirus safety guidelines.

“It’s been fun because I like being adaptive,” said Theis. “We had to figure out how to keep our programs going. Families were looking for opportunities to engage children in nature lessons and outdoor activities. We’ve found ways to meet the demand, not just now, but into the future.”

Raritan Headwaters’ newest educational video, a “Virtual River Trip” will be shown for the first time at the Member Meeting, and RHA’s outstanding volunteers of the year will be honored.

There’s no cost to attend the meeting, but donations will be gratefully accepted to support Raritan Headwaters’ summer internship program. RHA plans to hire four student interns this summer for its science and education programs.

To register online, go to https://e.givesmart.com/events/k92/. A Zoom link will be sent by email the week of the event and will also be available on the RHA website.

About Raritan Headwaters

Raritan Headwaters has been working since 1959 to protect, preserve and improve water quality and other natural resources of the Raritan River headwaters region through efforts in science, education, advocacy, land preservation and stewardship. RHA’s 470-square-mile region provides clean drinking water to 300,000 residents of 38 municipalities in Somerset, Hunterdon and Morris counties and beyond to some 1.5 million homes and businesses in New Jersey’s densely populated urban areas.

To learn more about Raritan Headwaters and its programs, please visit www.raritanheadwaters.org or call 908-234-1852.