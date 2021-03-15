RE/MAX Agent Amylinn Nemeth Earns Annual Sales Production Award

Amylinn Nemeth, with RE/MAX Town & Valley, has earned the RE/MAX 100% Club Award, which recognizes her as a high-achieving real estate professional for her service to buyers and/or sellers during the past year. This is the 6th year that Nemeth has received this high honor.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award,” said Nemeth. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX Town & Valley, I’m fully committed to helping my clients and consumers find the home that is right for them. It’s truly an honor to be surrounded by such an incredibly supportive team.”

Nemeth has been serving her community as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Town & Valley for 15 years and has extensive experience in Residential and Commercials Sales. Among Nemeth’s list of achievements, she has earned NJAR Circle of Excellence Silver Award 2020, NJAR Circle of Excellence Bronze Award 2015-19, RE/MAX Executive Club 2014, RE/MAX 100% Club 2015-2020. Nemeth also ranked #77 in the month of November for closed sales volume out of 3000+ RE/MAX agents in NJ. In addition, Nemeth has supported DASACC for the last 3 years by organizing Christmas Eve Boxes for the children of DASACC, in 2020 she organized a local Easter Bunny Hop-By that benefited local food pantries & nurses at Hackettstown Medical Centers, as well as contributed flowers to local nursing homes, giving back to the community that she loves is very important to Nemeth.

Contact Amylinn Nemeth at our Hackettstown office at 908-852-1333 or direct at 908-763-3031