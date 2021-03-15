RE/MAX Agent Linda Simpson Earns Annual Sales Production Award

Linda Simpson, with RE/MAX Town and Valley, has qualified for the esteemed 2020 RE/MAX Platinum Club Award, which honors successful agents who have earned at least $250,000 in annual commissions. In 2019, only six percent of all active RE/MAX agents received this award.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award,” said Simpson. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX, I’m fully committed to helping my clients on both the buying and selling side. It’s truly an honor to be surrounded by such an incredibly supportive team.”

Simpson has been serving her community as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Town and Valley for 18 years and has extensive experience in Residential and Commercial. Among Simpson’s list of achievements, she has earned NJAR Circle of Excellence from 2013-2020, RE/MAX Executive Club, RE/MAX 100% Club as well as REMAX Hall of Fame. To reach Linda or RE/MAX Town & Valley, please visit www.townandvalley.com or contact Linda Simpson at the Hackettstown office 908.852.1333 or Direct 973.903.4861