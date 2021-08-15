RE/MAX Heritage Properties Welcomes Four New Agents

RE/MAX Heritage Properties continues its growth with the addition of four new agents to its team.

“We are thrilled to welcome these four new agents to RE/MAX Heritage Properties,” said Janen Ardia, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Heritage Properties. “They are a wonderful addition to our team of trusted professionals.”

The new agents include:

Nancy Greenblatt – Flanders Office

Nancy Greenblatt is a newly licensed agent who previously worked in print media sales and marketing for over 22 years. Greenblatt works with buyers and sellers throughout Flanders, Budd Lake, Chester, Long Valley and Roxbury.

“My strengths lie in my ability to listen to the needs of my clients and build trust in the relationship,” said Greenblatt. “I am passionate about what I do and treat every client as if they are my one and only client. I advocate for every client, whether it is finding the home of their dreams or helping them market their home for sale.”

Greenblatt is a graduate of Ithaca College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.

She may be reached at the Flanders office at 973-598-1700, by cell at 973-219-1469, or via email at nancygreenblattrealtor@gmail.com

Raeann Jackapino – Flanders Office

Raeann Jackapino brings five years of real estate experience to her work with clients at RE/MAX Heritage Properties. She works with buyers and sellers throughout Western Morris, Warren and Sussex counties. She offers prospective sellers a complimentary pre-listing consultation to help guide them with home preparation, remodeling consultations, trusted vendors and home staging. She also offers a proven pricing strategy and comprehensive marketing plan including a state-of-the-art virtual marketing technology to help attract serious and qualified buyers.

“As a resident of Mount Olive for over 20 years, I am excited to join an office in my hometown,” said Jackapino. “The amount of support and resources RE/MAX has available to me to develop and grow my business is extraordinary.”

Jackapino is active in her profession, serving as a member of the REALTORS® Political Action Committee and the North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS®. She also holds the Seniors Real Estate Specialist® (SRES®) designation from the

National Association of REALTORS®.

Jackapino may be reached at the Flanders office at 973-598-1700, by cell at 973-476-3531, or via email at raeann.jackapino@gmail.com.

Jessica Sartori – Chester Office

Jessica Sartori is also a newly licensed real estate agent. She brings experience in client relationships and project management from her previous position as expansion and development coordinator for one of the largest churches in New Jersey. Sartori works with buyers and sellers throughout Chester and the surrounding communities.

“As a new real estate agent, I recognize and value the trust my clients place in me, and I strive every day to exceed their expectations. I give my best and my all in everything I do, and real estate will be no different,” said Sartori. “My previous role with one of the largest churches in New Jersey instilled in me the skills it takes to give my clients the best results and experience. Outside of real estate, I have served in many outreach projects serving families in need, kids with special needs, and the homeless throughout New Jersey. I love spending time with my two teenage kids and enjoy learning new things every chance I get, from leadership to crafting.”

Sartori is also a member of Women in Real Estate.

She may be reached at the Chester office at 908-879-4700, by cell at 914-563-6460, or via email at jess@njhomesbyjess.com.

Jacob Snyder – Chester Office

Jacob Snyder is new to the real estate profession and eager to take on the new challenge. He previously studied business marketing at Bloomsburg University.

“I am extremely excited to join RE/MAX Heritage Properties and to help each client find the home of their dreams,” said Snyder. “I look forward to working with clients throughout Chester and beyond.”

Snyder may be reached at the Chester office at 908-879-4700, by cell a 973-970-0101 or via email at jacobsnyder.realestate@gmail.com.