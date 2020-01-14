REALTY EXECUTIVES EXCEPTIONAL REALTORS®  NAMED 2019 EXTRAORDINARY BROKERAGE

Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors®, of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, was recently honored as Realty Executives International’s Extraordinary Brokerage of the Year at the 2019 Annual Conference held in Scottsdale, Arizona. The award is given annually to the brokerage who exemplifies the Realty Executives brand through culture, technology and the continuation of forward thinking leadership.

Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors®, with 13 branch offices and over 300 real estate professionals throughout northern New Jersey and Pike County Pennsylvania affiliated with Realty Executives 10 years ago under the leadership of Kyle Poskitt, COO and President Doug Radford. The brokerage has grown consistently in agents, transactional and dollar volume annually and has been recognized as one the top brokerages nationally by top real estate industry rankings. This award comes as another stepping stone of success, as Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors® was named “Brokerage of the Month” in 2017. The company is known for attracting top Realtors® in the area.

“We were so happy to recognize the hard work of everyone in the company at this year’s conference,” Patrick van den Bossche, President of Realty Executives International said. “The service they give their agents and clients has been aspirational to the International brand and has ensured agent success. The Extraordinary Brokerage award is a great addition to the already established success the company has achieved.”

“Our company has been so successful because of our experienced and knowledgeable agents.” Radford said. “As a company, we feel that it is our responsibility to provide our agents with the finest marketing, technology and administrative support so that they can focus on what they do best, assisting and guiding home buyers and sellers through the process.”

For the last several years, Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors® has consistently been recognized as one of the top real estate companies nationally by REAL Trends, RIS Media and T3 Sixty. These leading independent firms identify and rank the country’s largest and most successful brokerages based upon successful closed sales.

For more information, call Realty Executives at 973-575-6700. Visit the company website: www.RealtyExecutives.com., or go to: www.Facebook.com/RealtyExecutivesNJ.