Reclaiming Our Voice:  New Jersey’s Central Role in the Fight for Woman Suffrage at Pequannock Library

Lillian Feickert, president of the NJ Woman Suffrage Association from 1912-1920, explores the overlooked role of New Jersey in the long frustrating fight for women’s suffrage. Many do not realize that some NJ women once had the right to vote and then lost it for over a century. Feickert shares stories about how nationally-known suffrage advocates Lucy Stone and Elizabeth Cady Stanton staged tax and voting protests in the state. She describes how Alice Paul became the dynamo who re-energized the push for a federal amendment and how Dr. Florence Spearing Randolph brought black women into the movement. Participants will learn that women were not “given” the vote, but fought for it for generations.

Carol Simon Levin is a professional storyteller and independent historian who specializes in telling the stories of “fascinating women history forgot” through first person portrayals. She has authored the book, Remembering the Ladies: From Patriots in Petticoats to Presidential Candidates, which profiles 69 women who worked to make a place for women in American politics. Carol holds a BA focusing on women’s history & history of technology from Cornell University and a MLS from the University of Arizona.

This free event takes place on Friday, March 13 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pequannock Township Public Library.

This program has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the New Jersey Council for the Humanities (NJCH). Any views findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the NEH or NJCH. Please call 973-835-7460 to reserve a seat.