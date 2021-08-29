Returning to School with a Smile: Tips & Tricks

(BPT) – Many students and parents are preparing to head back to classrooms this fall for the first time in over a year. Amazon has compiled tips and tricks to help students – and parents! – keep back-to-school jitters at bay so they can head back to school with confidence.

1) Create a family countdown calendar. Help your children think of the first day of school as a celebratory moment worth counting down, like the holidays or a birthday. As a family, create and decorate your own calendar leading up to the first day of school. Each day, ask your child to share one thing they are looking forward to this school year. These conversations that focus on positive aspects of the new school year will help you and your child look forward to the new experiences they’ll have when school is back in session.

2) Stock up for success. With every new school year comes a checklist of supply lists and refreshed wardrobe needs. Amazon makes it easy to get all your back-to-school needs in a convenient one-stop-shop with great value and free shipping right to your doorstep. You can even shop by grade level and category so you can find everything on your school list. Include your children in the process of selecting items from fun backpacks and lunchboxes to crayons, pens and notebooks. Enlist their help in checking off their school supplies list so they can feel good about how prepared they are for the first day of school.

3) Take the stress out of shopping with Amazon Prime. Forgot an item on your school supplies list? No problem! Prime members can take advantage of unlimited Free One-Day Delivery, with no minimum purchase amount. To help you stay even more organized leading up to the first day of school, Prime members can choose when to have their orders arrive with Amazon Day delivery – simply pick a day that works for you, shop the supplies you need throughout the week, and Amazon will deliver all your orders together on the day you choose.

4) Practice your routine with a dress rehearsal. To help acclimate your children to a new schedule and feel confident in their morning routine, try having a first day of school “dress rehearsal.” Set alarms early, lay out clothing the night before, and get ready as you would on the first day of school. This way your child will know exactly what to expect. Plus, a run-through will allow parents to anticipate any last-minute needs in advance – a win-win!

5) Give back while you shop for back to school. One of the best ways to feel good, is to do good! Amazon makes it easy to support your favorite charity every time you shop, including education-related charities and PTAs, at no extra cost. Visit smile.amazon.com to find the exact same Amazon shopping experience – amazing deals, wide selection, fast and free delivery options – and AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the eligible purchase price to the charity of your choice.

Find classroom essentials, back-to-school fashion, and more and at amazon.com/backtoschool.