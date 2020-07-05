RHA’s Nature Day Camp has openings Aug. 10-14

Raritan Headwaters Association (RHA) has openings in two of its summer Nature Day Camps during the week of Aug. 10-14.

The “Red Squirrels” program for children ages 4-6 and the “Tree Frogs” program for children ages 7-10 both have openings. The camps will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at RHA’s Fairview Farm Wildlife Preserve, 2121 Larger Cross Road, Bedminster.

Campers will learn about the birds and animals living in the woods and fields of Fairview Farm. Activities include hikes, games, wild-craft projects, storytelling and more.

Increased health and safety protocols will be in place, and a maximum of 10 children will be enrolled in each camp.

To register or learn more about the camps, visit the Raritan Headwaters website at https://www.raritanheadwaters.org/naturedaycamp/. For more information, contact Lauren Theis at ltheis@raritanheadwaters.org or 908-234-1852, ext. 314.

Fairview Farm, a 170-acre former dairy farm, includes trails, forests, meadows, streams, gardens, historic barns, and indoor education rooms.