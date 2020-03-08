RHS Senior raises $1700 for Children’s Cancer Research Fund

Roxbury High School Senior William Fulton last October organized a Children’s Cancer Research Charity Golf Day which was an all-inclusive fun day at Mt. Freedom Golf Center to raise funds for The Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Research Fund and the American Junior Golf Association’s ACE Grant fund which provides assistance to aspiring young golfers. Thanks to his efforts he exceeded his initial goal and raised $700 more than expected, totaling $1,700 which was split evenly between the two organizations.

“Fulton, a member of the high school golf team and class president has organized this great opportunity for families to get out and play some golf for a good cause,” shared RHS Golf Coach Dave Monaco last fall.

Fulton shared on the initial registration page, “Golf is a game that exemplifies the spirit of giving and I am so blessed to be a part of this most wonderful game. My hope is to use this game of golf that I so love to raise money for Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Research Fund.”

“I hold this charity near to my heart for many reasons, one of them being that Zach Sobiech wasn’t much younger than I am when he was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma. My mom, a middle school teacher, was lucky enough to video call Zach’s mother during one of her classes and ask various questions about her son’s condition and way of life. Unfortunately, Zach passed away at the age of 17 back in 2013. But his legacy still lives on through music videos and songs he recorded that are now on YouTube and even iTunes.”

“Zach bravely battled osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, with which he was diagnosed at age 14. As the disease progressed, doctors had no more effective treatment options to offer him a cure. Still, Zach decided to live like he always had, with a smith on his face, embracing every day with hope and joy.”

Be on the lookout for more upcoming events from Fulton so Roxbury residents can continue to help support the important research being conducted in an effort to treat and cure Osteosarcoma, one of the most common childhood cancers.

Funds raised not only supported the Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Research Fund but impacted other junior golfers through the ACE Grant program. The donation to the ACE Grant program helps junior golfers with a desire to better their life through playing junior golf and earn a college scholarship.

Fulton added, “These juniors lack the financial resources to compete at the national level to gain exposure to these scholarships. The scholarships these juniors earn through their play change the course of their life and the life of their future family.”

PHOTO ATTACHED (Courtesy of Roxbury High School)