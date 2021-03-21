Rockaway McDonalds Feeds Vaccination Site Workers

Thank you to Michael Scarcella, owner of McDonalds Restaurant located at 201 Route 46 Rockaway New Jersey for your very generous donation of 40 hamburgers and 40 apple pies for C Troop1/102nd Cavalry. In photo Sgt. Jeffery Sullivan and Lt. Robert Angelini. Presently, they are assisting at the County Regional Vaccination Center at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall at 301 Mount Hope Avenue in Rockaway.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post