Roller Derby is Alive and Well in Northern New Jersey

Photo credit: Cathy Miller (aka Mama Hawk)

By Steve Sears

This isn’t your parents’ roller derby and, depending on your age, maybe not even your own. But it could become it.

The sport of roller derby is alive in northern New Jersey.

“We consider Morristown our home,” says Barbi Gnecco, a former skater for and current head coach of the New Jersey Roller Derby adult (18 and above) and junior divisions. Gnecco, who lives in Bloomingdale, is also co-founder.

Prepare to have fun with this. You won’t see roller derby legends Ann Cavallo or Joanie Weston skating in the area anytime soon, and no longer will elbows thrown in someone’s face and fights on the banked track be the norm. However, you will see ladies called Criss Catastrophe, Hater Tots, Rosa Ruckus and many more doing some pretty awesome flat track skating.

The New Jersey Roller Derby adult squad reconvened in July after a Covid-19 separation. “We just found a paved parking lot and everybody kind of just did a little bit of exercising while on their roller skates, just some of the things that we do in practice but we had to do them in the parking lot,” says Gnecco. “It’s no-contact, it’s all just basically footwork, because again it was our first practice back since early March of 2019.”

New Jersey Roller Derby is part of an organization which is called the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA), the ruling body for any roller derby leagues that have joined them. “It keeps evolving,” says Gnecco of the sport, “and now we have the option of doing the flat track, which really opened it up to having so many leagues because you could do it anywhere. In my opinion, too – although of course you had to be physically fit to skate ramps in the ‘70s as well – right now it really is more of a sport with strategies, and you can develop players. It does seem like we’ve been trying to become a legitimate sport.”

New Jersey Roller Derby has taken new members who have never skated before and others who are natural skaters. “Anybody can play roller derby,” says Gnecco, “And I believe any body type. It takes a mental toughness, and that’s really the biggest thing. If you have the mental toughness, the rest of this falls in line.” New Jersey Roller Derby has had skaters in their 40s and 50s, and, of course, much younger. In fact, the juniors wow Gnecco. “The juniors are great, and it’s just amazing watching these little children become the monster powerhouses on roller skates. It’s an amazing thing to see. I’ve seen such confidence boosts.”

Gnecco talks about what roller derby, and New Jersey Roller Derby itself, means to her. “It was a sport that I somehow was good at. I’ve always been athletic, but maybe not great at sports, but I really clicked with roller derby and it just made me realize that I could actually be an athlete. That was one of the big things because it was a real, you know; it’s a perspective changer, when you do something you never thought you could do. That was the first part of it, and then I just wanted to keep doing more and keep getting better, which is what led us to start our own league, so that we could have a little control over our progression. From there, it’s just been awesome; you meet such amazing people and you have an impact in such a positive way on people. You get to play this really cool sport and work out with friends that all kind of have the same interests, and it’s just really awesome.”

For more information about the excitement of New Jersey Roller Derby, visit www.njderby.com.