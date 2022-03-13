Roseland’s Running 4 Answers Benefits Alzheimer’s Research

By Evan Wechman



Carolyn Mastrangelo of Roseland remembers the pain her whole family went through almost two decades ago. At that time, her mother became ill from having early onset Alzheimer’s disease and the toll it took on her loved ones was almost too much to bear. These memories will be with her this coming April 30 at Harrison Field in Roseland. There, her organization, Running for Answers will be holding a 5K race and 2-mile run/walk to benefit the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund. This will be the 13th annual event which has raised well over $400,000 since its inception.

Mastrangelo remembers fondly her mother, Pat Lepofsky, a registered nurse playing bridge around the house and always reading. However, when the Alzheimer’s illness hit her mother, they both knew things would take a quick turn for the worse. Her mother after a long battle, died in 2015, and Mastrangelo wants to make sure that other families don’t go through the same ordeal she was forced to endure.

Mastrangelo, a professional fitness trainer and nutrition coach is aware of the ramifications of the disease. She recently said, “Alzheimer’s doesn’t just take away your memory, it takes away everything you are until it leaves just a shell.”

Organizing the event has been no easy task for Mastrangelo who is the primary founder, chairperson, and fundraiser for the event. She said she has performed most of the work at her kitchen table, rather than a fancy office. However, she is grateful other people have helped her through the years. She appreciates even the smallest donations and still gets excited each year around this time of year.

According to her, the event has 3 primary missions. The first is to obviously raise money and awareness, but the second and third goals are to have a great race and create a fun event that the community can gather around. In past races, she has had great sponsors who have held mini tricky trays and given balloons to all the children.

Though the event seems to almost run effortlessly as each year passes, Mastrangelo is aware there is always a substantial amount of work involved. Her efforts began almost 15 years ago when she was looking for a race in New Jersey that benefitted Alzheimer’s. Unfortunately, she couldn’t find a single race, so she was determined to organize her own.

She also carefully selected the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund which she said gives everyone the best chanced to find a cure for this disease. Mastrangelo is proud that 100% of the donations go directly to research. “The brain is tricky, and they (Cure Alzheimer’s Fund) are coming to a lot of dead ends, but this is the right organization, and they are coming closer every year,” Mastrangelo said.

In 2020, due to COVID there was no race, but the organization still worked hard and raised a significant amount of money for research. This year, the effects of COVID will be closely monitored by Mastrangelo. However, she is confident that this year’s event will be a success because it is not only outside, but she is determined to take any cautionary steps to ensure everyone’s safety.

Mastrangelo who has had many dedicated supporters through the years is still looking to add some sponsors to make this event larger. She hopes for the race to expand outside just the immediate area and become a significant race in the state of New Jersey.

Since the pandemic has affected many small businesses in the area, Mastrangelo wants local owners to know she remains both flexible and creative in finding partnerships that would work for all involved. However, she is aware every bit of help adds up to having a terrific event and said “I would like people to know that there are so many simple ways to help us: walk, run, donate, fundraise. Even easier than that is just spreading the word to others.” She can be contacted by interested parties through her website, www.Running4Answers.org.

Though she is hoping for a big turnout, Mastrangelo, a mother of two daughters wants people to come away with a significant lesson about Alzheimer’s disease. One important fact that Mastrangelo wants people to be aware of is that this disease is more serious than many people think it is. She said, “it is not a key-losing disease.” By this, Mastrangelo emphasized that families should know that Alzheimer’s is more than just misplacing everyday items such as keys. Rather, it robs the whole family of time, memories, and is indeed very painful for all involved.

“I don’t want to see anyone else go through this,” she said. “The idea that anyone else can get it is scary.”