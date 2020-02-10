Rotary SUNRISE Club of Denville to Host a Business Breakfast Open to the Public

By Jeffrey Halpern

The Rotary SUNRISE Club of Denville will be hosting the second of their FREE Breakfast Business Speaker Series on March 3 at 7:45am at St. Francis Health Residential Community, 122 Diamond Spring Road, Denville.

“The 15 Minute Secret for Staff Selection and Retention” will be presented by Robert Dinerman, CEO of Dinerman Leadership. He has earned many certifications including training, coaching, and speaking. He is also authorized as a Certified Behavioral Consultant for DISC, a widely used personality and staffing assessment tool.

“We are very excited and honored to have an individual of Mr. Dinerman’s background speak to not only our group but also to anyone in the area who is looking to broaden their business acumen,” stated Rotarian Jeffrey Halpern, Membership Chairman. “Robert has been offering his services to corporations and individuals, with expertise in personality types and characteristics, he will bring extremely informative information for business and everyday life, at a fast-paced presentation.”

Rob began his career at Salomon Brothers After developing trading systems there; he moved into technology, managing teams at tech companies like Oracle, Sun, and Gartner. He earned his BS in Economics from Wharton majoring in Finance and Accounting as well as a Psychology degree from Penn. Rob is married to Linda, and they have three grown children. He is very active locally as an elected member of the New Providence, NJ Board of Education.

The presentation is FREE to all in attendance and the presentation will run 7:45 to 9:00 and includes a sumptuous buffet breakfast.

The Rotary SUNRISE Club of Denville is part of Rotary International, one of the largest and most successful Service and Networking organization in the world. The combined Denville Rotary Clubs have sponsored the Great Denville Duck Race, the Denville Rotary Street Festival and other community events which have raised money for many charities locally, nationally and internationally. Both clubs meet every week at St. Francis: Tuesdays, 7:45am for breakfast; and Thursdays, 12pm for lunch.

To reserve a seat for the March 3rd breakfast, or for information on joining the Rotary, please contact Jeffrey Halpern at 201.317.7527 or jeffrey.halpern@randrealty.com.

Robert Dinerman, CEO