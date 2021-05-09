Roxbury Community Comes Together To Clean Up

Everyone and everything has been affected by the extra pounds from “Quarantine 15”, but Roxbury is now over 2,900 pounds lighter!

The harsh winter and high winds intensified the accumulation of litter and debris everywhere! Almost 30 areas throughout town have been cleared of litter and debris thanks to the efforts of over 200 volunteers who signed up for our cleanup day.

This was our most extensive clean-up to date. This time, we had several large school groups sign up, many of whom needed community service hours. Many volunteers commented that they were surprised by the amount of litter they collected. “What surprised us most was how much trash we drive past every day without ever realizing it. For instance, all the areas we cleaned up looked trash-free from the outside, but if you took a few more steps in, you would see all the trash that people left on the ground. This has made us all more aware of our environment and how we treat it” Roxbury High School National Honor Society President Monique Whitfield, who helped remove debris from several areas along Center St., Landing, commented.

Roxbury Clean Communities would like to thank the following volunteers for their support in making this cleanup a success:

Boy Scout Pack 60

Boy Scout Troop 188

Cub Scout Pack 54 Cub Scout Pack 168

Ferro Monto Chapter NSDAR

Girl Scout Troop 96186

Girl Scout Troop 97181

Girl Scout Troop 97748

Girl Scout Troop 97749

Girl Scout Troop 98208

Lake Hopatcong Foundation

Lake Rogerene Civic Association

Maya Remembrance-Guberman family

McGlynn family

Moscatello family

Mrs. P. Chandra

Paciucci family

RHS Football team

RHS Lacrosse team

RHS National Honor Society

RHS Project Graduation

Roxbury Interact Club

Roxbury Lacrosse

Roxbury Township Democratic Committee

Turnkey Exchange LLC

Visions Federal Credit Union

Winter family

Among the other materials gathered were dozens of tires, wood, car parts, plastic pails and cans, a chandelier, and one perfectly good (real) Conch shell.

Roxbury Clean Communities would also like to thank the Roxbury Road and Parks Department for timely removal of all the debris collected from the roadside.

Environmental challenges are a global concern, but litter is something each person can personally address. Every piece of trash we pick up helps to clean up our community and keep our environment beautiful for all.