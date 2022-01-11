Roxbury Community Comes Together to Clean

During the year’s fall cleanup, volunteers from 24 different organizations helped remove 1.3 tons of trash, recycling, various metal pieces, tires, and wood from various locations throughout town.

Bumpers, bed liners, feed and salt bags, a bowling ball, and a safe were just a few of the unusual items collected from various areas throughout town during our fall cleanup.

“With the growth of our Adopt-A-Spot program and consistent semiannual cleanups, we were able to assign

groups to areas that had not been attended to in years, if ever”, said Clean Communities Coordinator Kellie Ann Keyes.

One of those areas was along the railroad tracks on Rt. 46 between Blue Ridge Lumber and Morris County Marine, which was in desperate need of cleaning. The two groups, Cub Pack 159 and the Roxbury Democratic Committee, removed 179 pounds of trash, 28 pounds of recycling, 3 tires, 97 pounds of metal (mostly old railroad nails) and 20 pounds of plastic sheeting, tarps, and covers.

“This is a great example of how an area can be littered but you don’t realize how much is on the ground until you work in the area”, Kellie Ann Keyes said.

Once again, the volunteers did not let us down! The volunteers did an excellent job of deep cleaning the areas that were assigned to them.

A big thank you to everyone who volunteered to help us beautify our town this fall.