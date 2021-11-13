Roxbury Honors a Fallen Soldier of WWII

by Elsie Walker

One Saturday last month at Mooney Mountain Park, you couldn’t help but see someone related to the late Hugh Mooney. Generations were gathered for a program recognizing Mooney’s ultimate sacrifice in service to our country during World War II. Mooney was remembered in a ceremony which ended by having a street blade put in his honor at the intersections on Mooney Road (a road which was named for Hugh Mooney’s grandfather).

At the ceremony, a table filled with his pictures, medals and letters he’d written during the war reflected Hugh Mooney’s life and service to this country. That life has been kept alive among generations of his family through not only the items on the table, but also through the memories of those who knew him. Gail (Mooney) Grobe, of Springfield, Virginia, is Hugh Mooney’s first cousin; she could not attend the ceremony but earlier had shared a memory of being four years old and sitting at a piano with Hugh Mooney while he read the words to the World War II song, “Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition”. “Hugh saw during his high school years the devastation brought to Europe by the tactics of Adolf Hitler and he waited patiently for time to pass before he could enlist in the US Army, so he could fight the Germans,” she shared.

The ceremony’s program shared a summary of that service: “In September 1942, Hugh volunteered to join the United States Army and served during World War II with Company E of the 117th Infantry Regiment, 30th Division. Hugh was killed in action by enemy shellfire while scouting Nazi positions during a battle for Saint Lo, France on July 17, 1944.” Hugh Mooney was only 20 years old at the time of his death.

Deputy Mayor Fred Hall who opened the ceremony, noted that Hugh Mooney was “one of us”, a Roxbury High School graduate, who worked at Hercules Power Company until he could volunteer to serve. The ceremony included a color guard, a quartet singing the national anthem, an opening prayer, remarks from both Hall and the local VFW commander, taps, the blade unveiling and even a few words from Hugh Mooney himself.

Sue Ellen LaBelle, a niece of Hugh Mooney, shared one of his wartime letters to his mother addressing her concern that she wasn’t doing anything for the war effort. It said, in part, “Listen, you brought up two young men, taking care of them. Their health can’t be beat, thanks to you. And even though you hated to see them leave, you have turned over to Uncle Sam two well-trained fighting soldiers. They will fight for freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom of the press. They will also help to bring dictatorship to an end … I pray every night for both you and dad, thanking him for making it possible for me to be one of your proud sons.”

Raymond Mooney of Andover and Kay Mooney Raastad of Ledgewood, first cousins of Hugh Mooney were given the honor of unveiling the street blade. Prior to the ceremony, they had shared a statement that being the youngest of the Mooney grandchildren, they had not had the opportunity to develop a close relationship with their cousin, but they knew of how the death affected their family, the sense of loss felt at family gatherings.

After the ceremony, Linda McCabe of Succasunna, a distant cousin of Hugh Mooney said, “Roxbury Township did a very nice job honoring him. The sacrifices that military families make are never easy and often forgotten by many Americans.”

A first cousin, Richard Mooney of South Kingstown, Rhode Island never got to meet Hugh Mooney, as he was born after Hugh’s death. However, the family’s memories helped him to create a virtual image of Hugh and he always imagined the fun they could have had together. Richard Mooney shared these thoughts, “The honor blades along Mooney Road will not likely stir the memories and imagination of passersby as they still can do for our family members. Yet, these small memorials may spark some curiosity about a Roxbury soldier from a war now three generations ago. They may also cause observers to reflect, when they see the blades, on veterans among their own families, friends, or classmates who served and were possibly wounded or killed in the major wars and many hostile actions from the 1940s to the present. They all deserve honor blades.”