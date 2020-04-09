Roxbury HS JSA Club Visits DC

Ten students from Roxbury High School visited Arlington, Virginia and took part in the Junior State of America (JSA) Winter Congress under the supervision of RHS Social Studies Teachers James and Nicole Connolly.

JSA’s winter convention simulates Congress so students can learn how bills are made and passed. Some students have an opportunity to see political centers like the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Supreme Court. Winter Congress student delegates take on the job of legislating the toughest issues facing the country. In the legislative branch of the United States government, the debates that matter most are those on the floors of the House and Senate. Bills cover topics that the nation faces actively, like gun control, immigration, healthcare, and many other issues.

RHS JSA President Noelle Rowe was accompanied by fellow Seniors Hailey Aquino, Miabella Espaillat, Arjana Goroveci, Magda Perrett, Hannah Smith, and Katie Smith; Juniors Justin Berge and Elena Soranno (Club Secretary); and Freshman Sean Mahoney.

Students toured Washington, D.C. on Friday afternoon, including a guided tour of the Capitol Building prior to participating in a congressional simulation Saturday and Sunday morning.

During this time, students attended committee meetings, offered amendments and watched the markup process on proposed legislation.

Roxbury had one of the 72 student-created bills selected for the docket which passed in the Senate with revisions, but failed in the House.

Additionally, the Winter Congress participants and advisors had the distinguished opportunity to be addressed by the keynote speaker, legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Saturday afternoon.

“For 50 minutes she responded to student questions, supplying wise advice and humorous anecdotes,” shared Mrs. Connolly.

Following this session, the group toured the National Mall on the moonlight monument walking tour.

“All the students had a fun time and positive educational experience!”