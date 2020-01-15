Roxbury School Psychologist Recognized with Externship Commitment Award

One of Roxbury’s School Psychologists, Deborah Wetreich was invited last weekend to attend the Lafayette College Volunteer Awards Ceremony where she was honored with the “Externship Commitment Award”.

Wetreich, an alumnus of Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania has hosted Lafayette College students as “externs” in the Roxbury Public Schools for the past ten years.

Lafayette students participate in a career shadow experience through the College’s Career Services Department over Lafayette’s January break. These college students learn about the roles and responsibilities of a School Psychologist in a public school district.

“This volunteer effort is a way for students to experience the profession first hand as they are deciding on future career choices,” shared Wetreich.

Lafayette honored its ten-year participants at the Alumni Volunteer Award Ceremony where a fall luncheon and Tiffany gift were provided.