Roxbury Township Historical Society on its 60th Anniversary

By Margaret Cushing, RTHS President and Roxbury Township Historian

In 1961, the State of New Jersey, established in 1664, requested all townships to inventory their earliest sites and buildings in preparation for the state’s 300th anniversary in 1964.

Two energetic retired teachers, Harriet Meeker (1894-1993) and Annie Hosking (1896-1982), with roots in the township, compiled the inventory, inspiring them to organize and incorporate the Roxbury Township Historical Society in 1962. With outreach to schools and township organizations, Miss Meeker and Mrs. Hosking, supported by an enthusiastic following, awakened the community to its pre-Revolutionary roots along an ancient Lenape trail, and its designation by the state as one of the first four townships in Morris County in 1740.

A forlorn mid-1700’s house on the inventory, then still a residence and known as “the old Riggs house,” was threatened with demolition for commercial development. Society President Meeker and Vice President Hosking informed the developer of its historic significance, and he deeded it to the society, creating its first major challenge—where to move it?

Undaunted, Miss Meeker and Mrs. Hosking approached Miss Emma Louise King (1883-1975), granddaughter of Silas Riggs, a prominent entrepreneur in the development of the township in the 1800’s, with their dilemma. The Silas Riggs family resided in the old house from 1805 until 1823, when Riggs built a larger Federal style home. Eager to save her ancestral home, Miss King deeded the society a site adjacent to the King Canal Store and her King Homestead on Ledgewood’s Main Street, creating a second major challenge for the society—how to fund the cost of moving this piece of history.

With raised funds, the intact Silas Riggs “Saltbox” House, with its sloping rear addition reminiscent of old slope-lidded salt containers, was moved to its current site on April 24, 1963. Meanwhile, the society founders authored their first volume of The History of Roxbury Township while envisioning the dwelling as a township museum.

Under the guidance of architectural historian John Dodd, white-washed plaster of animal hair and mud was removed from the interior, exposing hand-hewn posts and beams held together with wooden pegs. New window frames incorporating original wavy glass were manufactured; cedar clapboards were replaced; hand-cut cedar shingles enclosed the roof, and period furnishings were acquired. Restoration was accomplished with donations, proceeds from fundraisers, and volunteer and paid labor before the availability of preservation grants in 1977. Society member Mary Odbert prepared the nomination of the house to the National Register of Historic Places and in 1975 it was certified.

In 1973, Ruthann Seraly and Margaret Cushing, then relatively new to the community, teachers whose careers were on hold while they were raising young children, devised a yearly autumn program of bussing grammar school children around the township introducing them to landmarks and their founders, which continued for several years. Last stop on the trip was the keeping room of the Saltbox House, where with applesauce simmering on the hearth, children dipped candles, followed by playing games that entertained children in colonial times. Over the years, boy scouts earned Eagle designations and a girl scout earned her Gold Award completing projects for their benefit and that of the society.

Bicentennial celebrations in 1976, and “Roxbury 250” Anniversary parades and events in 1990, spear-headed by the society, attracted participation by churches, scout troops, Rotarians, Kiwanians and Parent Teacher Organizations. The society and the Roxbury Public Library organized the first “Olde Succasunny Day, and “A Saltbox Christmas” featuring hearth-baked cornbread tended by Diane Unger has for many decades heralded the holiday season for township residents.

The society worked diligently to save Ledgewood’s 1815 King Canal Store and the 1881 King Family Homestead after their owner Emma Louise King died in 1975. Green Acres funding in 1984 expedited township purchase of the store and home, with Ruthann Seraly having prepared their successful nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.

Both buildings began to decline during the lengthy King estate settlement, and Roxbury Rotary came to the rescue, initiating restoration of the King Store exterior in the 1990’s. In acknowledgement of the extreme financial requirements to restore both buildings, Roxbury Rotarian George Wien and Historical Society Board members, Margaret Cushing and Richard Cramond, with Alan Rubinstein, Esq. and the township, collaborated to establish the Roxbury Historic Trust, Inc. in 2000. The trust acquires grant monies for its continued, outstanding restoration and maintenance of the King buildings.

In 1980, the governing body created a Township Landmarks Commission staffed with society members leading to the enactment in 1984 of two ordinances, one designating Four Township Historic Districts, and the other establishing an Historic Advisory Committee. A subcommittee of the Planning Board, HAC advises owners of earliest properties regarding maintenance of their historic architectural integrity. In recognition of historical preservation’s value to the community, known to enhance neighborhoods and instill civic pride, the Roxbury Township Manager and Council support the missions of the society and the trust.

The society and the trust join twenty preservation minded organizations in presenting an annual “Pathways Tour of History” linking twenty county historic sites featuring open houses conveying history in a family friendly, lively manner. Appointment of society members to the Morris County Heritage Commission is a source of society pride.

A marker placed by the society on the site of the 1857 Chestnut Hill School, now the site of a Habitat for Humanity condo development (119-121 Main Street, Succasunna) documents the school’s significance. Dialogue with the Board of Education is underway to enhance the teaching of local history in township schools, and recent increased collaboration with the Roxbury Public Library has been of great benefit to the society.

The Roxbury Township Historical Society is grateful for the Township Council’s “Resolution Honoring the RTHS on its 60th Anniversary” as the bedrock of township historic preservation.

For self-guided tour booklets of Succasunna’s and Ledgewood’s Historic Districts, go to www.roxburynj.us/280 and www.roxburynj.us/LW